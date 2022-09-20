12
Watch Black Stars' first training session in Paris ahead of Brazil match

The Black Stars of Ghana held their first training session ahead of their friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua in Paris on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Coach Otto Addo and the technical team led the players in a training session that featured some of the new players

Black Stars' new players Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Stephan Ambrosius, Ransford Yeboah among others took part in the training session that was held on Monday.

Also present were key players like Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Alexander Djiku, Baba Iddrisu, and Baba Rahman among others.

Ghana's in-form attacking midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Antoine Semenyo, Fatawu Issahaku, and Elisha Owusu were also present during the training session.

The Black Stars will hold another training session on Tuesday, September 20th as they prepare for their tough match against Brazil.

The match forms part of preparations for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

