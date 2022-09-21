2
Menu
Sports

Watch Black Stars second training ahead of Brazil game

Video Archive
Wed, 21 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars of Ghana held their second training session at the Le Stade du Commandant Herbert ahead of their friendly matches against Brazil on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Coach Otto Addo and the technical team led the players in a successful training session without injury worries but filled with smiles as the team continued to prepare for their big test.

Richard Ofori and Felix Afena Gyan who arrived late took part in the training session that was held on Tuesday.

Also present were key players like Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Alexander Djiku, Baba Iddrisu, and Baba Rahman among others.

Ghana's in-form attacking midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Antoine Semenyo, Fatawu Issahaku, and Elisha Owusu were also present during the training session.

The match forms part of preparations for the Black Stars ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Check out some pictures below:









Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:





EE/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP will be declared winner in 2024 elections - Prophet Badu Kobi
Valerie Sawyerr takes on 'incompetent' Chief of Staff
Ghanaian-born ex-PA of Queen Elizabeth II escorted her on final journey
The four Ghanaians who formally attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
September 21 declared public holiday
I'm defending her for my daily bread - Aisha Huang's lawyer
Sammy Gyamfi slams Akufo-Addo
Kwaku Annan confronts Ken Agyapong
King Charles III spoke with Akufo-Addo and Asantehene – Royal Reporter
How MPs reacted when Queen Elizabeth 'announced' JJ will be leaving office in 2000
Related Articles: