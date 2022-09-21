Watch Black Stars second training ahead of Brazil game

The Black Stars of Ghana held their second training session at the Le Stade du Commandant Herbert ahead of their friendly matches against Brazil on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Coach Otto Addo and the technical team led the players in a successful training session without injury worries but filled with smiles as the team continued to prepare for their big test.



Richard Ofori and Felix Afena Gyan who arrived late took part in the training session that was held on Tuesday.



Also present were key players like Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Alexander Djiku, Baba Iddrisu, and Baba Rahman among others.



Ghana's in-form attacking midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Antoine Semenyo, Fatawu Issahaku, and Elisha Owusu were also present during the training session.



The match forms part of preparations for the Black Stars ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

