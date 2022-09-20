Watch Brazil's second training session ahead of Ghana match

Brazil players at training

Brazil’s senior national team held their second training session ahead of their game against Ghana on Friday, September 23, 2022.

The Selecao who have pitched camp in Paris ahead of the game had a busy session from goalkeeper training session to the attacking department.



Present at training were Neymar, Raphinha, Allison, Antony, Firminho Thiago Silva, Casimero, Vinicius, Militao, among others.



Ghana will play Brazil in a friendly match on Friday, September 23rd 2022.



The Black Stars have not won a game against Brazil in history. Ghana lost to the Selecao by 3-0 at the 2006 World Cup and lost by a lone goal in two other friendly matches.



The match between Ghana and Brazil forms part of preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Seleção’s training session today ???? pic.twitter.com/1Q7WSbO1vW — Brasil Football ???????? (@BrasilEdition) September 20, 2022

JNA/KPE