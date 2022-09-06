Watch Bukom Banku perform hit songs in front of mammoth crowd at Boxing Arena

Ghanian boxer and musician, Braimah Kamoko alias Bukom Banku was in his music element last Saturday when he performed in front of a crowd of boxing fans at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Bukom Banku who is loved for his style of songs got the crowd jamming and dancing to his hit songs at the arena during the Ghana Boxing League.



The boxer who doubles as a musician started his performance with a few lines of funny proverbs such as ‘look into the sky, the weather is very chilled,’ ‘people without community makes a 'sa-si-ty'(society)



Bukom Banku who got a standing ovation for his performance dropped some rap bars in his song titled ‘Lighter, Matter,’ among others which gingered the fans.



The boxer during his performance, urged fans not to be worried about his disappearance from the ring because it's not a big problem for him.

JNA/KPE