1
Menu
Sports

Watch Bukom Banku perform hit songs in front of mammoth crowd at Boxing Arena

Video Archive
Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanian boxer and musician, Braimah Kamoko alias Bukom Banku was in his music element last Saturday when he performed in front of a crowd of boxing fans at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Bukom Banku who is loved for his style of songs got the crowd jamming and dancing to his hit songs at the arena during the Ghana Boxing League.

The boxer who doubles as a musician started his performance with a few lines of funny proverbs such as ‘look into the sky, the weather is very chilled,’ ‘people without community makes a 'sa-si-ty'(society)

Bukom Banku who got a standing ovation for his performance dropped some rap bars in his song titled ‘Lighter, Matter,’ among others which gingered the fans.

The boxer during his performance, urged fans not to be worried about his disappearance from the ring because it's not a big problem for him.

Watch video below



JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration
Wakaso, Ati Zig, 9 other players who were dropped from latest Ghana squad
Police officer invokes curses on Mampong Police Commander over ‘wee’ claims
Rev. Boakye rains curses on wife, family
Watch how Asamoah Gyan, Anim Addo dressed as warriors to celebrate Eswatini King
Omanhene of Mankesim loses son 'attacked' by unknown assailants
Otto Addo names 29-man squad for Brazil, Nicaragua games
Ace Ankomah cautions Auditor-General
NDC, NPP are not accountable to Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo’s lawyer laments
Are we going to allow Aisha Huang to go again? - Ace Ankomah asks AG