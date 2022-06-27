Watch Caleb Amankwah’s remarkable goal for Hearts against Bechem United

Accra Hearts of Oak win 2022 FA Cup

Hearts of Oak defender Caleb Amankwah scored a spectacular goal in the just-ended MTN FA Cup to pull Hearts of Oak level against Bechem United.

He equalized with a volley for Hearts of Oak with just a few minutes to end the first half.



Emmanuel Avornyo scored the opening goal for Bechem United, but Caleb Amankwah scored for the Phobians, which facilitated a comeback win of 2-1 against their opponent.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored the winner for the Phobians in the second half.



Having been crowned champions of this season’s MTN FA Cup, Hearts of Oak are now set to be Ghana’s representatives in the CAF Confederations Cup next season.



It will be the second consecutive season the Phobians will be playing in the continental inter-club competition.

Unfortunately, the campaign of the Phobians in the 2021/22 football season ended disappointingly.



Next season, Hearts of Oak will hope to do better.



Watch the goal below:



