Watch Callum Hudson-Odoi's goal against Atletico Madrid

CALLUM HUDSON ODOI 5678.png Callum Hudson-Odoi

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi scored in Bayer Leverkusen's 2-2 draw against La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid in the Uefa Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The visitors started the game very well pressuring the Atletico Madrid midfielders and winning all the 50/50 tackles.

The pressure paid off in the 9th minute Moussa Diaby found the back of the net after receiving a pass from Adam Hložek.

Bayer's lead did not last long, in the 22nd minute Belgium attacker Yannick Carrasco leveled the score.

In the 29th minute, Bayer Leverkusen extended their lead thanks to a powerful strike by Callum Hudson-Odoi

After halftime, the visitors started to break from the intense pressure from the La Liga side. Rodrigo de Paul equalized in the 50th minute.

Callum Hudson-Odoi who is on loan at Bayer Leverkusen was substituted in the 61st minute. Timothy Fosu Mensah came on in the 89th minute and defender Jeremie Frimpong played full throttle for Bayer Leverkusen.

After five games in Group B Bayer Leverkusen are bottom with four points.

Below is the video:

Source: footballghana.com
