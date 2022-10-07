Watch Daniel Kofi Kyereh in Freiburg's Europa League win

Black Stars midfielder, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, was on the scoresheet for Freiburg in their win over Nantes in the Europa League.

Kyere netted the opening goal in a 2-0 home victory for the German side as they maintained their 100 per cent record in the tournament this season.



The former St Pauli man scored from close range in the 48th minute to put his side in the lead. The goal was his first-ever European goal and his second since joining the club in August 2022.



Vincenzo Grifo added the second goal for the German club to wrap up the win at the Europa-Park Stadion.



Freiburg now lead their Group with 9 points after beating Qarabag, Nantes and Olympics in the first round of the group stages.



Watch the video below





Watch this week's episode of GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:







