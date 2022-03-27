Watch Dennis Odoi, Afena-Gyan, Korsah perform Black Stars initiation dance

L-R: Felix Afena Gyan, Denis Odoi, Dennis Korsah

New Blak Stars players, Denis Odoi, Felix Afena-Gyan, Dennis Korsah, Christopher Anti-Adjei were put through an initiation which saw him dance in front of their Black Stars teammates at their hotel in Kumasi on Friday, March 25, 2022, after their draw against Nigeria.



It is usually one of the traditions of the Black Stars players to organize an initiation ceremony for the newly invited players, to help them integrate well into the team.



Denis Odoi stole the show as he displayed special choreographed dance moves to get applauds and shouts from his teammates.



Afena Gyan, Korsah, and Antwi-Adjei could not reach the bar Odoi set as the opening performance.

Among the new players, Odoi and Afena-Gyan got to make their debuts in the goalless draw against the Super Eagles as Antwi-Adjei and Korsah would hope to make their bow in the second leg of the FIFA World Cup playoffs in Abuja.



The return encounter is scheduled for Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



