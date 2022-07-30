1
Watch Eddie Nketiah's goal in Arsenal's 6-0 victory over Sevilla

Sat, 30 Jul 2022

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah was on target as the Gunners run riot over Sevilla with a 6-0 thriller in the Emirates Cup.

The Ghanaian target came on as a substitute to replace Gabriel Jesus in the game.

Nketiah scored the final goal in the 87th minute after he slotted home a pass from Gabriel Martinelli.

Bukayo Saka broke the deadlock for Arsenal 10 minutes into the match and later scored his second goal to get a brace.

Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus scored a hat trick for the Gunners to grab the headlines. The former Manchester City striker has been in top form in pre-season since his arrival.

The win is Arsenal’s last match before they take on Crystal Palace in the first match of the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Watch video below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
