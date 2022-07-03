Watch Eddie Nketiah's hat-trick against Ipswich Town in pre-season friendly

Ghana target Eddie Nketiah has began the pre-season in red hot form after scoring a hat-trick in Arsenal's 5-1 win over Ipswich Town in a behind-closed-doors friendly at London Colney on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who last month ended speculation over his future by signing a new long-term contract, and was handed the iconic No14 shirt most famously worn by club legend Thierry Henry lasted for 45 minutes as he helped the Gunners to seal a comfortable victory.



Nketiah scored three goals inside 35 minutes and assisted a fourth for Sambi Lokonga in an action-packed first half at London Colney.



Folarin Balogun added a fifth goal after the break before Sone Aluko scored a consolation for Ipswich.



Arsenal will depart for Germany on Monday as their pre-season continues against Nurnberg on Friday, July 8.



Last season, Nketiah played 21 games in the Premier League, scored five goals, and provided one assist.

In total, he has made 92 appearances and scored 23 goals since his first-team debut in 2017.



Nketiah is eligible for both England and Ghana national sides at the international level.



Watch Eddie Nketiah's hat-trick for Arsenal against Ipswich Town in a pre-season friendly:



