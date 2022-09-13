0
Menu
Sports

Watch Emmanuel Boateng’s first goal of the season for Rio Ave

Video Archive
Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian striker, Emmanuel Boateng on Sunday, September 11, 2022, scored his first goal for Rio Ave after rejoining the Portuguese club last month.

Emmanuel Boateng was perfectly placed inside the box and struck the ball into the net.

Compatriot Abdul Aziz Yakubu assisted the goal, and he also scored in the thrilling match against Braga.

Their goals were insufficient as Braga won 3-2 at Estadio dos Arcos in Rio Ave.

Boateng's goal, on the other hand, is his second for the club after scoring just once during his first season.

Boateng returned to Rio Ave on a free transfer in August, signing a two-year contract.

The former Levante player, 26, had been without a club since leaving Chinese club Dalian Professional.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama reveals details of a recent conversation with Kufuor
Watch Oppong Nkrumah's shock after Akufo-Addo's question
'I'm not so sure if Aisha Huang was deported or fled the country' – Akufo-Addo
Aisha Huang: Evidence provided to support claims of CSSMA president
Mahama lists bills he foots since 2017
Mahama replies Dame
Akufo-Addo slams SC critics
Meet the Labour MP providing oversight over UK exchequer
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Foreign leaders banned from attending with private jets
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges
Related Articles: