Watch Emmanuel Boateng’s first goal of the season for Rio Ave

Ghanaian striker, Emmanuel Boateng on Sunday, September 11, 2022, scored his first goal for Rio Ave after rejoining the Portuguese club last month.

Emmanuel Boateng was perfectly placed inside the box and struck the ball into the net.



Compatriot Abdul Aziz Yakubu assisted the goal, and he also scored in the thrilling match against Braga.



Their goals were insufficient as Braga won 3-2 at Estadio dos Arcos in Rio Ave.



Boateng's goal, on the other hand, is his second for the club after scoring just once during his first season.

Boateng returned to Rio Ave on a free transfer in August, signing a two-year contract.



The former Levante player, 26, had been without a club since leaving Chinese club Dalian Professional.



