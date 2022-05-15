0
Menu
Sports

Watch Emmanuel Gyasi's goal for Spezia against Udinese in Serie A

Video Archive
Sun, 15 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi has kept Spezia in the Italian Serie A for another season after scoring in the victory over Udinese on Saturday afternoon. 

The Black Stars forward's sixth goal of the campaign proved vital as the Eagles went into the break with a deserving lead and ended up winning the penultimate game of the season.

The hosts, Udinese took an early lead through Nahuel Molina but Spezia leveled five minutes later through Daniele Verde.

Emmanuel Gyasi gave the visitors the lead at the stroke of half time before Giolio Maggiore extended the lead two minutes after the break.

Udinese fought back to get a late consolation through Pablo Mari.

The win keeps Spezia seven points adrift of relegation with just a game to spare despite two matches left for the bottom three sides.

Emmanuel Gyasi has been an influential figure at Spezia, playing a key role from their final season in the Serie B to their two campaigns in the topflight.

The 28-yrear-old could leave the club at the end of the season with Sassuolo ready to sign him in the summer transfer window.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'This economy is a mess, we are sinking in debt' - Kofi Bentil
It is absurd, ridiculous to increase tariffs by 148%, 334% - Kofi Kapito
I’ve earned the bragging right, I’m a senior presenter – Delay shades ‘small girl’
Abena Korkor will one day strip naked in front of the president – Bulldog
Four factors that could determine NDC chairmanship race
Kotoko is not ready to play in Africa for 4 Years - Nana Kwame Dankwah
See the young Nana Akufo-Addo preparing for a boxing bout
Aflao Customs officer loses life while escorting intercepted goods
Akufo-Addo has ‘endorsed’ Alan Kyerematen – Hopeson Adorye
10 pros, cons of choosing Dr. Kwabena Duffuor to lead the NDC in 2024
Related Articles: