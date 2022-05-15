Watch Emmanuel Gyasi's goal for Spezia against Udinese in Serie A

Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi has kept Spezia in the Italian Serie A for another season after scoring in the victory over Udinese on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Stars forward's sixth goal of the campaign proved vital as the Eagles went into the break with a deserving lead and ended up winning the penultimate game of the season.



The hosts, Udinese took an early lead through Nahuel Molina but Spezia leveled five minutes later through Daniele Verde.



Emmanuel Gyasi gave the visitors the lead at the stroke of half time before Giolio Maggiore extended the lead two minutes after the break.



Udinese fought back to get a late consolation through Pablo Mari.

The win keeps Spezia seven points adrift of relegation with just a game to spare despite two matches left for the bottom three sides.



Emmanuel Gyasi has been an influential figure at Spezia, playing a key role from their final season in the Serie B to their two campaigns in the topflight.



The 28-yrear-old could leave the club at the end of the season with Sassuolo ready to sign him in the summer transfer window.



