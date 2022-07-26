Watch Ernest Appiah Nuamah's goal for FC Nordsjaelland

Ghanaian youngster Ernest Appiah Nuamah was on target for his Danish side FC Nordsjaelland in their 3-1 win over Brondy IF in the Danish Superliga on Sunday.

It is the second goal scored by the teenager in two matches this season for the Farum Park club as they lead the table after just two matches.



The 18 years old attacker opened the scores for his side as early as the 3rd minute as they were quick off the block.



After 3 minutes things went wrong for the home team as Schjelderup was picked deep and was able to send it into a completely free Ernest Nuamah, who easily headed the ball into the goal to make it 1-0.



Brøndby found it difficult to create big chances, and FC Nordsjælland stood very well on the pitch. However, as the half progressed, the home team got a better grip on the game, but the big changes did not materialise.



After 25 minutes, Ernest Nuamah came close to picking up a too-short throw-in. But at the last second, Frederik Alves Ibsen got in the way and blocked the shot.



Five minutes before the break, the home team's biggest chance came when Oscar Schwartau sent a header a meter wide of the goal.

the second half started at just as fast a pace as the first - only with opposing teams dominating. Brøndby's young Oskar Schwartau headed the ball home in the 47 minutes, but the goal was disallowed for offside.



After 55 minutes, however, it did not go any further. Mads Bidstrup and Kevin Tshiembe both grabbed each other, but the referee thought that Bidstrup was the worst and immediately pointed to the spot. Brøndby captain Josip Radosevic converted safely, and then it was 1-1.



A beautiful one-two combination between Andreas Schjelderup and Jacob Steen Christensen ended up at the feet of "Schjelde", who elegantly placed it in the far corner. Just three minutes later, substitute Benjamin Nygren made it 3-1 after a well-rehearsed set piece



Appiah Nuamah signed a long-term contract with the Yellow and Red lads after a successful trial in September last year.



VIDEO OF GOAL BELOW:



