Watch Ernest Nuamah's hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland's that got a reaction from Michael Essien

Ghanaian international, Ernest Nuamah, made an impressive start to the season 2023/2024 Danish league season, scoring three goals for FC Nordsjaelland.

The talented teenager secured a spot in the starting eleven for FC Nordsjaelland's opening match of the Danish Superliga campaign against Viborg.



The match got off to a slow start for the hosts, as the visitors took an early lead with Mads Söndergaard finding the net in the 10th minute.



FC Nordsjaelland's players raised their game, and their star player, Ernest Nuamah got the equalizer in the 29th minute.



Nuamah struck again, securing his second goal of the evening with a well-timed assist from Ghanaian teenager Ibrahim Osman.



The 19-year-old completed his hat-trick of goals when he scored in the 59th minute for his side.



His remarkable performance led FC Nordsjaelland to a 4-1 comeback victory as Benjamin Nygren added the final goal for the hosts.

Ernest Nuamah was substituted in the 70th minute but still emerged as the Man of The Match.





JNA/KPE