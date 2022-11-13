0
Menu
Sports

Watch Fatawu Issahaku's goal for Sporting B

Spooty Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Sun, 13 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Sporting CP fell to Oliveira Hospital 3-2 despite a spectacular strike from Black Stars attacker Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

On Saturday, the 19-year-old scored his first goal of the year for Sporting B's Liga 3 side in Portugal.

Sporting seized the lead thanks to a goal from Fatawu Issahaku with his talented left foot, but ultimately fell short 3-2.

This year, the Sporting B team's top U20 player has made three appearances.

In April 2022, he was signed by Sporting CP on a five-year contract with a release clause of 60 million euros. This brought finality to rumours of him joining Sporting CP on loan from Liverpool and other transfer saga rumours.

On 7 August 2022, he was named on the bench for the first match of the season.

Fatawu made his debut coming on in the 80th minute for Francisco Trincão in Sporting CP's 3–0 victory over Rio Ave.

Below is the video:



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Anas 'steals' YouTuber's content?
How Muntaka vs. Bagbin showdown played out
'Ken must go': Martin Amidu slams Majority Leader
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Muntaka's comments that Bagbin binned and why
V8 full of makeup: Sammy Gyamfi retracts, apologizes
V8 full of makeup: Samira Bawumia chases Neat FM over allegation
Details of why Ghanaian YouTuber’s call to the Bar is on hold