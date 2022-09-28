Watch Fatawu Issahaku's strike against Nicaragua, his first Balck Stars goal

Fatawu Issahaku's strike proved the difference between the Black Stars of Ghana and their Nicaraguan opponents in an international friendly that took place in Spain.

The September 27, 2022 game was played at the Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco.



Despite a dominant performance from Otto Addo's side, they spurned chance after chance and had to come away with the lone Issahaku goal. It was his first international goal for the Black Stars.



Footballghana described the first-half goal as "a thunderbolt strike from teenager Abdul Fatawu Issahaku which went into the back of the net after a deflection."



The game is the second match played by Ghana in the September international break. The first ended 3 - 0 in favour of a dominant and ruthless Brazil side.

The games will serve as a preparatory games for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ghana will take on Switzerland in November before the 2022 FIFA World Cup starts in Qatar.



Watch Issahaku's strike below:



