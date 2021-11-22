Watch Fatawu Issahaku's stunning long range goal against Great Olympics

Dreams FC forward, Fatawu Issahaku

Fatawu Issahaku net brace in Dreams FC's 3-3 draw against Olympics

Fatawu Issahaku has scored four goals in three games for Dreams



Dream FC share spoils with Olympics in a six goals thriller



Dreams FC forward, Fatawu Isshaku, scored a magnificent goal against Great Olympics in an entertaining three-all draw at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Still Believe lads after going up by three goals in the first half bottled the lead to settle for a stalemate.



Fatawu left his mark in the game scoring a trademark long-range effort and a brilliant solo goal to complete his brace.



The U-20 AFCON best player calmly controlled a switch from the left side then cut inside before bending the ball to the far corner.

The 18-year-old danced his way through to the opponent goal area before firing into the roof of the net.



Fatawu's brace takes his tally to four goals, two goals behind leading top scorer Maxwell Abbey Quaye who has scored 6 goals thus far.



The teenage sensation has now scored in all the three games he has played for Dreams this season.



