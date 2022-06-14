Watch Frack Etouga sing Asante Kotoko's famous anthem

Kotoko crowned 2021/2022 GPL champions

Kumasi Asante Kotoko players and fans are having a time of their lives as the club take over streets of Kumasi with their trophy parade.



In quite a historic show of footballing entertainment, Kotoko are for the first time embarking a trophy parade with an open-top vehicle to show their teeming fans the trophy they won in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



As the vehicle marches through the various streets of Kumasi, striker Franck Mbella Etouga who has become the poster boy for the club has found a way of endearing himself more to the fans of the club.



The Cameroonian who has been in the country for less than 12 months has been captured singing Kotoko’s famous anthem.

The Cameroonian with a French-laden accent attempted with an appreciable level of success to sing the song that is known to be the official anthem of the song.



Kotoko are on a parade after being crowned champions of the 2021/2022 season with a game to spare.



At another beautiful event organized on Sunday, June 12, Kotoko had their coronation with club legends and musicians partaking in the festival.



The club defeated relegation-bound Elmina Sharks 3-0, courtesy an Emfuege brace and a delicious free kick from skipper Imoro Ibrahim.



Kotoko have so far amassed 66 points in the season.



