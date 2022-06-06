Watch GPL highlights as Accra Lions beat Berekum Chelsea at home

Accra Lions defeated Berekum Chelsea 2-0 at home in matchweek 32 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The hosts put up a spectacular show against the former Premier League winners, scoring in both halves.



In the 29th minute, Adomako Boateng scored his first-ever league goal for Accra Lions with a powerful header from a cross given by Isifu Isaka.



The match appeared equal in the second half, with both sides having early attempts to hit the back of the net but unable to capitalize on them.



Accra Lions defeated Berekum Chelsea 2-0 at home thanks to a magnificent goal from Hagan Frimpong in the 75th minute.

Accra Lions will travel to Tarkwa to play Medeama, while Berekum Chelsea will visit Dreams FC in matchweek 33.



Accra Lions are currently 10th on the league table with 44 points while Berekum Chelsea is 5th with 46 points.



Watch the full highlights of the game below:



