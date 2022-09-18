0
Watch GPL highlights as Dreams FC defeat Kotoku Royals in Dawu

Sun, 18 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Dreams FC are celebrating a second win of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season after beating Kotoku Royals at the Theatre of Dream (Dawu Park).

The team from Dawu last weekend kicked off the new campaign with a narrow 1-0 win against Bibiani Gold Stars.

The team locked horns with newcomers Kotoku Royals in the second league match of the new campaign.

While both teams would be presented with good opportunities in the first half, neither could get on the score sheet and had to go into the break on level pegging.

After recess, Dreams FC put up an improved performance and did the needful by getting on the scoresheet.

Thanks to a 71st-minute strike from young attacker Ali Hufaz, the home team cruised to a 1-0 victory at the end of the 90 minutes.

Courtesy of the win, Dreams FC have climbed to the top of the Ghana Premier League standings with six points from two games.

