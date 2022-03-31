Watch GPL highlights as Hearts of Oak drop points against Berekum Chelsea

Defending champions Accra Hearts of Oak were held to a 0-0 draw by Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

The Phobians are 12 points off league leaders Asante Kotoko, who face Karela United on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



The title race, according to Hearts coach Samuel Boadu, is not over, but his side continues to drop points and is inconsistent in the league.



Berekum Chelsea went boot for boot against the Rainbow boys who found it tough to break down the solid Chelsea side.



Richmond Ayi, the hero of Hearts of Oak's MTN FA Cup round of 16 victory over Elmina Sharks last Sunday, denied Henry Ainsu from close range in the game's best chance of the first half.

Chelsea enjoyed a lot of possession after the break, but their hesitation in attack meant they couldn't punish the Phobians.



The game ended goalless and both sides will return to their home base to prepare for their next Ghana Premier League games.



Watch the full highlights of the game below:



