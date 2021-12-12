Watch GPL highlights as in-form Aduana Stars beat Olympics 1-0 in Dormaa

An early goal from Bright Adjei propelled Aduana Football Club to a narrow 1-0 win against Great Olympics on Saturday.

The team based in Dormaa hosted the team from the capital at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park to battle for points on matchday seven of the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



In a game tipped to be a close contest, Aduana Stars had the upper hand due to their previous three wins from the last three matches.



Continuing that fine form, the home team had pipped Great Olympics to take home the maximum points.



On the matchday, Bright Adjei’s fine strike in the 3rd minute of the first half did the trick for the Green and Yellow outfit to secure the vital win.

Courtesy of the three points, Aduana Stars are now first on the Ghana Premier League table temporarily until Kotoko and King Faisal clear their matchday seven games.



Watch the full highlights of the game below:



