0
Menu
Sports

Watch Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana goal for Rennes against Auxerre

Kamaldeen Sulemana 750x536 1 Kamaldeen Sulemana

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana weaved his magic to help Stade Rennes beat Auxerre in the French Ligue 1.

The enterprising winger registered his name on the scoresheet as Rennes thumped Auxerre on Sunday.

It was his first goal of the season, opening the scoring for Rennes after just three minutes in their 5-0 win over Auxerre on home turf.

Sulemana pounced on a loose ball, raced into the box, and curled the ball low into the net from the left wing.

The former FC Nordjaelland star started the game but could not last for the entire duration as he was taken off in the 46th minute.

The youngster finished the week on a high note, having impressed in Rennes' Europa League victory over AEK Larnaca in midweek.

Rennes scored twice in a 2-1 win against the Cypriot club, with Sulemana assisting both goals.

The 20-year-old has been involved in three goals, scoring one and assisting on two others.







?s=20&t=56o6ly2FLE0j4Ef5fDT1Ag
Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II
Bawumia, Mahama, others who attended funeral of Bernard Avle's wife
Some major scandals that occurred under Queen Elizabeth II's reign