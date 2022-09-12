Watch Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana goal for Rennes against Auxerre

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana weaved his magic to help Stade Rennes beat Auxerre in the French Ligue 1.

The enterprising winger registered his name on the scoresheet as Rennes thumped Auxerre on Sunday.



It was his first goal of the season, opening the scoring for Rennes after just three minutes in their 5-0 win over Auxerre on home turf.



Sulemana pounced on a loose ball, raced into the box, and curled the ball low into the net from the left wing.



The former FC Nordjaelland star started the game but could not last for the entire duration as he was taken off in the 46th minute.



The youngster finished the week on a high note, having impressed in Rennes' Europa League victory over AEK Larnaca in midweek.

Rennes scored twice in a 2-1 win against the Cypriot club, with Sulemana assisting both goals.



The 20-year-old has been involved in three goals, scoring one and assisting on two others.





