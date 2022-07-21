Watch Ghana's Alex Amankwah weep after disqualification in 2022 World Athletics Championship

I will be better with this - Alex Amankwah

Alex Amankwah finsih forth in 800m at 2022 WAC



Alex Amankwah set National Record in 800m



Ghana’s 800m national record holder, Alex Amankwah was left to tears after he was disqualified from the 800m event at the 2022 World Athletics Championships ongoing in Oregon, USA.



Amankwah came forth in the race, finishing behind Peter Bol, Kyle Langford and Mariano Garcia.



He was was hoping to pick up one of the six non automatic slots after finishing with a 1:45.92.

However, he got disqualified for violation of lanes during the race.



Speaking to Alexander Anyankwaa, tearful Amankwah took inspiration from the situation and said it would make him stronger because he is a fighter.



“I worked too hard for moments like this to get in the way but it’s okay. I’m a fighter and I know I’m going to be better because of this,” he said.



Alex Amankwah set the Ghana National Record for the 800m event in 2017 with a time of 1:44.80.



Below is the violation incident





Below is Alex Amankwah's interview after his disqualification







EE/KPE