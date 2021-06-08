Watch Ghana’s final training session ahead of Morocco clash

• Black Stars have held their last training for tonight's game

• The match forms part of preparations for the World Cup qualifiers



• The next friendly match will be against Ivory Coast



The Black Stars of Ghana will engage the Atlas Lions of Morocco in an international friendly in Rabat later today, June 8, 2021.



CK Akonnor's team has two friendlies lined up as preparatory matches for the World Cup qualifiers next month.



The Black Stars landed in Morocco on Sunday and held their first training session.

On Monday, they held their last training session which was captured on video by GhanaWeb’s Daniel Oduro.



The players were put through their paces by Akonnor and his technical staff and also enjoyed their usual "jamma" session.



Reports however indicate that midfielder Gladson Awako will undergo last-minute checks to determine his fitness for the game after limping off during their last training.



There were earlier reports of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey being sacked from their camp in Cape Coast but the Ghana Football Association debunked the reports.



The FA in a statement clarified the absence of some key players including midfielder Mubarak Wakaso.

“Thomas travelled to Cape Coast on Thursday to meet Coach Charles Akonnor over some personal issues,” a section of the statement said.



“After the meeting which lasted for about an hour, the Coach excused him from the trip to Morocco – and asked him to report to camp for the second game against Ivory Coast. As the 1st Deputy Captain of the Black Stars, Thomas later joined his colleagues in training to show solidarity and support before leaving for Accra.



“The Arsenal midfielder will therefore team up with the rest of the squad on Thursday when the team returns from Morocco.”



The team will take on the Elephants of Ivory Coast at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in the second friendly.



