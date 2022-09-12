0
Menu
Sports

Watch Ghanaian Ernest Nuamah goal for FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark

72934545.295 Ernest Nuamah

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah continued his fine form for FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish top-flight.

The youngster was on target on Sunday when Nordsjaelland were held to a 1-1 draw by Midtjylland on home turf.

Ernest Nuamah opened the scoring after 15 minutes to put his side in the lead but Midtjylland fought back to restore parity to make it 1-1.

The young forward has four goals and two assists in nine start this season.

Despite being a winger, the Ghanaian has been used as a striker several times this season and has not disappointed.

In September of last year, Nuamah signed a long-term contract with the Yellow and Red lads.





?s=20&t=APf7QbHkjaY4rYfXjomq4A
Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II
Bawumia, Mahama, others who attended funeral of Bernard Avle's wife
Some major scandals that occurred under Queen Elizabeth II's reign