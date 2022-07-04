Watch Highlights of 2022 Ghana Football Awards

Alexander Djiku wins Footballer of the year award
Prosper Narteh wins Coach of the year
Yaw Annor wins home-based footballer of the year
The fourth edition of the 2022 Ghana Football came off on Saturday, July 3 at the Accra International Conference Centre.
The eventful night saw seventeen persons and groups awarded for their performance in the year in review while a few others were honoured for their contribution to football in Ghana.
Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko dominated the night, sweeping five awards.
Meanwhile, Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku bagged two awards including the biggest of the night-Footballer of the Year.
Just like Djiku, Ghana Premier League goal king, Yaw Annor also walked home with two awards.
While Kotoko dominated the whole night and the male front, Ampem Darkoa were the most awarded female sides on the night.
It was an exciting and thrilling event as top Ghanaian musicians, Tinny, Keche and Sefa set the roof on fire with amazing performances respectively.
Here are the full awards
Women's Coach of the year - Joe Nana Adakwa (Ampem Darkoa Ladies)
Men’s Coach of the year - Prosper Narteh (Asante Kotoko)
Living Legend Award - Abedi Pele
(Citation) Thumbs Up award - Tom Vernon (Right to Dream) and Richard Duah Nsenkyire (Samatex CEO)
Team of the year - Asante Kotoko
Special Fan(s) of the year - Porcupine Tertiary
Ghanaian club CEO of the year - Nana Yaw Amponsah
Best International Award - Sadio Mane
Goalkeeper of the year - Idrissu Abdulai
Most Vibrant Club on Social media - Asante Kotoko
Women’s footballer of the year - Grace Asantewaa
Home-based footballer of the year- Yaw Annor
The goal of the year award - Mizak Asante
Ghana Premier League Goal king - Yaw Annor
Odartey Lamptey Future star award - Felix Afena Gyan
Foreign-based footballer of the year- Alexander Djiku
Footballer of the year - Alexander Djiku
Watch highlights of the 2022 Ghana Football Awards below
