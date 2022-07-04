Watch Highlights of 2022 Ghana Football Awards

Alexander Djiku wins Footballer of the year award

Prosper Narteh wins Coach of the year



Yaw Annor wins home-based footballer of the year



The fourth edition of the 2022 Ghana Football came off on Saturday, July 3 at the Accra International Conference Centre.



The eventful night saw seventeen persons and groups awarded for their performance in the year in review while a few others were honoured for their contribution to football in Ghana.



Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko dominated the night, sweeping five awards.



Meanwhile, Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku bagged two awards including the biggest of the night-Footballer of the Year.

Just like Djiku, Ghana Premier League goal king, Yaw Annor also walked home with two awards.



While Kotoko dominated the whole night and the male front, Ampem Darkoa were the most awarded female sides on the night.



It was an exciting and thrilling event as top Ghanaian musicians, Tinny, Keche and Sefa set the roof on fire with amazing performances respectively.



Here are the full awards



Women's Coach of the year - Joe Nana Adakwa (Ampem Darkoa Ladies)



Men’s Coach of the year - Prosper Narteh (Asante Kotoko)

Living Legend Award - Abedi Pele



(Citation) Thumbs Up award - Tom Vernon (Right to Dream) and Richard Duah Nsenkyire (Samatex CEO)



Team of the year - Asante Kotoko



Special Fan(s) of the year - Porcupine Tertiary



Ghanaian club CEO of the year - Nana Yaw Amponsah



Best International Award - Sadio Mane

Goalkeeper of the year - Idrissu Abdulai



Most Vibrant Club on Social media - Asante Kotoko



Women’s footballer of the year - Grace Asantewaa



Home-based footballer of the year- Yaw Annor



The goal of the year award - Mizak Asante



Ghana Premier League Goal king - Yaw Annor

Odartey Lamptey Future star award - Felix Afena Gyan



Foreign-based footballer of the year- Alexander Djiku



Footballer of the year - Alexander Djiku



Watch highlights of the 2022 Ghana Football Awards below







EE/WA