Watch Hudson-Odoi, Fosu-Mensah, Jeremie Frimpong speak Twi during FIFA rating conversation

Hudson-Odoi is on loan at Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen trio Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, and Jeremie Frimpong, all of the Ghanaian descent, were filmed talking about the latest FIFA 23 ratings

English-born Hudson-Odoi, who joined Bayer Leverkusen on loan from Chelsea in the summer transfer window, and former Manchester United defender Fosu-Mensah were both dissatisfied with their ratings.



In a video that has gone viral on social media, Dutch-born Frimpong was heard speaking the popular local Ghanaian language Twi to the delight of his teammates while reacting to their numbers.



"Have patience, I am coming," he said hilariously in the video that has since trended on social media.



All three are eligible to play for Ghana but have yet to commit to the Black Stars.

Frimpong is still hoping for a call-up to play for the Netherlands, while Hudson-Odoi, who has been capped three times by England, is said to be on the verge of becoming a Ghana international.



Fosu-Mensah's focus is currently on club football, having struggled with injuries in recent seasons.



