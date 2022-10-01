7
Menu
Sports

Watch Iñaki Williams and his brother Nico score against Almeria

IMG 20220930 WA0009 Inaki joins Nico to celebrate his strike

Sat, 1 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Watch the goals of Iñaki Williams and his brother Nico Williams in Bilbao's victory against Bilbao.

The brothers also assisted each other in the encounter on Friday evening.

Iñaki Williams made his debut against Brazil and also started against Nicaragua in Lorca, Spain.

His younger brother Nico played in Spain's two games this month. He helped Spain beat Portugal in the Uefa Nations League by assisting Morata's goal.

Below is the video:



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
Related Articles: