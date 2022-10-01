Watch Iñaki Williams and his brother Nico score against Almeria

Sat, 1 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com
Watch the goals of Iñaki Williams and his brother Nico Williams in Bilbao's victory against Bilbao.
The brothers also assisted each other in the encounter on Friday evening.
Iñaki Williams made his debut against Brazil and also started against Nicaragua in Lorca, Spain.
His younger brother Nico played in Spain's two games this month. He helped Spain beat Portugal in the Uefa Nations League by assisting Morata's goal.
Below is the video:
HIGHLIGHTS: #AthleticAlmería 4-0
❤️ Both Williams brothers were on target on Friday night as @Athletic_en climbed to 3rd in the table!#LaLigaSantander | #LaLigaHighlights pic.twitter.com/CMR1vPJlnN
— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) September 30, 2022
