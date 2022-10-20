Watch Ibrahim Sadiq's goal for Hacken against AIK

Ghanaian youngster, Ibrahim Sadiq

Ghanaian youngster, Ibrahim Sadiq was in action for BK Häcken on Wednesday evening and helped the team to secure a vital away victory.

The talented forward and his team today locked horns with the matchday 27 opponent of the Swedish Allsvenskan hoping to secure a good result.



In a game where the visitors set up strong, BK Häcken opened the scoring just two minutes into the first half.



Winger Ibrahim Sadiq capitalised on a good chance and scored to shoot his team into the lead.



In a game that will prove tough for both teams, BK Häcken had the advantage in the second half when AIK was reduced to 10 men in the 69th minute.



Later in the 85th minute, Alexander Jeremjeff equalized to double the lead for the away team.

Although AIK would grab a consolation in injury time through John Guidetti, the team could not avoid a defeat.



With his goal today, Ghana’s Ibrahim Sadiq has seven goals after making 17 appearances in the Swedish Allsvenskan.



