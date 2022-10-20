0
Menu
Sports

Watch Ibrahim Sadiq's goal for Hacken against AIK

Ibrahim Sadiq Ghanaian youngster, Ibrahim Sadiq

Thu, 20 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster, Ibrahim Sadiq was in action for BK Häcken on Wednesday evening and helped the team to secure a vital away victory.

The talented forward and his team today locked horns with the matchday 27 opponent of the Swedish Allsvenskan hoping to secure a good result.

In a game where the visitors set up strong, BK Häcken opened the scoring just two minutes into the first half.

Winger Ibrahim Sadiq capitalised on a good chance and scored to shoot his team into the lead.

In a game that will prove tough for both teams, BK Häcken had the advantage in the second half when AIK was reduced to 10 men in the 69th minute.

Later in the 85th minute, Alexander Jeremjeff equalized to double the lead for the away team.

Although AIK would grab a consolation in injury time through John Guidetti, the team could not avoid a defeat.

With his goal today, Ghana’s Ibrahim Sadiq has seven goals after making 17 appearances in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why Akufo-Addo sacked GES Director-General after extending his contract
President Akufo-Addo claps back at detractors in Ashanti Region
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or
Mahama's dead goat syndrome vs. Akufo-Addo's 'I don't fear hu' comment
Akufo-Addo taken out of context – NPP
Akufo-Addo continues to make illogical statements - Citizen Kofi
Threats to vote against NPP in 2024 don’t frighten me – Akufo-Addo declares
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
Related Articles: