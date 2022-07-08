Watch Inaki Williams' first interview as Black Stars player

New Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams has opened up on why he has chosen to play for the Ghana senior national team.

The Athletic Bilbao striker in his first interview after accepting to play for the Black Stars disclosed that he has been following the national team from a distance.



The player who recently travelled to Ghana said he thought of himself as being more Spanish till he came to Ghana and has since changed his mindset about the country.



According to him he now feels more Ghanaian and has the country deep-rooted in his heart.



Inaki revealed some little secret that eating Ghanaian dishes like groundnut soup with fufu contributes to his speed on the pitch.

Though he is yet to make his first appearance for the Black Stars, the striker says he has been in touch with some Black Stars players.



Watch the video below:



