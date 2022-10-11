0
Watch Isaac Twum’s equaliser for Sogndal in 6-1 hammering of Stjørdals/Blink

Tue, 11 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Isaac Twum was on the scoresheet for his Sogndal outfit on Sunday and helped the team to record a big win.

The former Inter Allies FC midfielder started for his team yesterday in the home game against Stjørdals/Blink in the Norwegian Division 1.

In a game dominated by the home team, the side made sure the many chances created counted for goals.

Just a minute into the game, Sogndal took the lead through a strike from Alejandro Diaz.

Subsequently, the attacker starred for his team and went on to bag a brace.

In the 75th minute of the second half, Ghana’s Isaac Twum capitalised on a loose ball on the edge of the box of the opponent and fired a fantastic shot that found the back of the net of Stjørdals/Blink.

Eventually, at the end of the 90 minutes, additional goals from Erik Grönner and Anders Johannessen Nord propelled them to secure a 6-1 victory at full-time.

