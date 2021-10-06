Swindon Town FC goalkeeper, Jojo Wallocott

Swindon Town goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott, held his first training session with the Black Stars for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe.

Wollacott was put through his paces by coach Milovan Rejevac as he fine-tune his squad ahead of Saturday's clash.



The 25-year-old was among four goalkeepers called up for the crucial encounters including Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Richard Atta, and Ibrahim Danlad.



Twenty-five players are currently in camp preparing for the match. Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah is expected to join the team on Wednesday as the GFA continues to assess Andrew Yiadom’s situation at Reading FC.



Wollacott has made nine appearances this season, keeping four clean sheets.

Ghana are second in Group G level, on points with Ethiopia. Ghana won their first game against Ethiopia 1-0 and lost against Bafana Bafana by the same scoreline.



The Black Stars will take on Zimbabwe on Saturday, October 12 at the Cape Coast stadium on matchday three of the qualifiers before travelling to Harare three days later for the reverse fixture.



Watch Jojo Wollacott first training session with Black Stars below:



