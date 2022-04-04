Watch Jordan Ayew's first and only Black Stars hat-trick against South Korea

Ghana drawn in Group H for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew, netted a hat-trick the last Ghana met 2022 FIFA World Cup group opponent, South Korea in an international friendly in 2014.



In the game that took place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Maimi, USA, on June 9, 2014, Ghana whipped Korea 4-0 in preparations for the 2014 World Cup.



The Crystal Forward opened the floodgate in the 11th minute, connecting a low cross by his brother Andre Dede Ayew.

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan extended the lead on the stroke of halftime.



Jordan grabbed his second in the early minutes of the second half with a beautiful drive from outside the box after Sulley Muntari set him up for the strike.



He completed his hat-trick in the 89th minute, connecting Albert Adomah's square ball into the area.



The treble is the only among the 18 goals he has scored in his international career.



Ghana will meet South Korea for the first time in 8 years after both countries were drawn into the same group for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In the draw that was held on Friday, April 1, 2022, Ghana was drawn alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H.







