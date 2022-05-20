0
Watch Jordan Ayew's goal against Everton

Fri, 20 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jordan Ayew on target for Crystal Palace in narrow defeat at Everton

Everton escape relegation with a win against Palace

Jordan Ayew takes goal-tally to three after scoring against Everton

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew was on the scoresheet in the English Premier League on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Crystal Palace's away defeat to Everton.

Jordan Ayew gave his team a two-goal lead in the 36th minute against Everton as Crystal Palace ended the first half with a huge advantage.

However, the Eagles couldn't hold on to their 2-0 lead as Everton came into the game strongly in the second half to win the game to secure their survival in the Premiership.

Goals from Michael Keane, Richarlison, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin did the magic for the home side thus giving Everton a 3-2 victory at the end of the game.

Jordan Ayew has scored three goals and has assisted three times with just a game to end the 2021/2022 English Premier League season.

Watch highlights of the game in the post below:

