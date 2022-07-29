0
Watch Jordan Mintah’s match-winning brace for Kuala Lumpur against Kedah

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Jordan Mintah in midweek scored a sensational brace that bagged the three big points for his new club, Kuala Lumpur.

The striker joined the club from fellow Malaysian side Terengganu on loan prior to the start of the new football season.

In his first two matches, Jordan Mintah did put up a good performance but he could not find the back of the net.

In action for Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in the third league match of the season against Kedah, the Ghanaian forward excelled in front of goal and netted two important goals.

On the matchday, Aiman Afifa equalized in the 41st minute to give the away team the lead.

In the second half, Jordan Mintah scored in the 56th and 72nd minutes to propel Kuala Lumpur to come from behind to secure a 2-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

