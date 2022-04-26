Yukatel Kayserispor

Ghana defender, Joseph Attamah was on the score sheet as Yukatel Kayserispor picked up a point against Antalyaspor over the weekend.

Kayserispor were hosted at the New Antalya Stadium on Sunday in the Turkish topflight.



Attamah Larweh broke the deadlock in the 52 minutes of the game.



However, Haji Wright struck back in the 56th minute to end the game 1-1 after 90 minutes of action.



The stalemate leave, Kayserispor at the 13th position with 43 points.



Attamah, meanwhile, has made a total of 32 appearances for the club scoring two goals in the process.



Watch Joseph Attamah's goal for Yukatel Kayserispor in draw against Antalyaspor below:

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1518300762601893890%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2Fselcuksportts2Fstatus2F1518300762601893890widget%3DTweet