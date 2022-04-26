0
Menu
Sports

Watch Joseph Attamah's goal for Yukatel Kayserispor in draw against Antalyaspor

FRIglFkXIAA8sJ0 Yukatel Kayserispor

Tue, 26 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender, Joseph Attamah was on the score sheet as Yukatel Kayserispor picked up a point against Antalyaspor over the weekend.

Kayserispor were hosted at the New Antalya Stadium on Sunday in the Turkish topflight.

Attamah Larweh broke the deadlock in the 52 minutes of the game.

However, Haji Wright struck back in the 56th minute to end the game 1-1 after 90 minutes of action.

The stalemate leave, Kayserispor at the 13th position with 43 points.

Attamah, meanwhile, has made a total of 32 appearances for the club scoring two goals in the process.

Watch Joseph Attamah's goal for Yukatel Kayserispor in draw against Antalyaspor below:







?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1518300762601893890%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2Fselcuksportts2Fstatus2F1518300762601893890widget%3DTweet
Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Rita Dominic’s wedding: A Plus dishes out interesting advice to single women
Breakdown of benefits for top management of SOEs in Ghana
Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang hints of 2024 plans?
Meet the elegant wife of Michael Essien and their children
Retired referee narrates how he was forced to manipulate Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC matches
Deputy finance minister explains ‘Neutrality Allowance’
Why Akuapem Poloo moved from Dzorwulu
What Samuel Eto'o told Asamoah Gyan about GFA Presidency
Mohammed Salisu trends on social media after scoring own goal against Brighton
Mohammed Salisu trends on social media after scoring own goal against Brighton