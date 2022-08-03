Watch Joseph Commey's fight that won Ghana's first medal at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Joseph Commey's qualification to the semi-finals of the Featherweight division has automatically secured the first medal for Ghana at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Joseph has now secured a bronze medal after knocking out New Zealand’s Alex Mukuka in the quarterfinal round.



The boxer has now delivered on his brother to return home with a medal before the start of the tournament.



The member of the Black Bombers thus clinches Ghana’s first medal at the games after a number of setbacks.



All the four semi-finalists will earn a medal irrespective of the outcome of their semi-final bouts.

Watch highlights of the fight below







