Watch Joseph Paintsil scores with a smart finish to help KRC Genk to beat Union Saint-Gilloise

Ghana international, Joseph Paintsil continued his fine form to the new season on Sunday during the game against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

The talented winger started for his KRC Genk outfit this afternoon in a matchday eight encounter of the Belgian Jupiler Pro League season.



On the matchday, Joseph Paintsil needed just 15 minutes to open the scoring for the visiting team.



Although Loic Lapoussin would equalize to restore parity for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the 74th minute, a late strike from Mbwanna Samatta sealed a 2-1 win for Genk at the end of the 90 minutes.



With his goal today, Joseph Paintsil now has four goals after making eight appearances for Genk in the Belgian Pro League.

He was shockingly snubbed by the Ghana technical team handlers during the recent call-up for the friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.



Watch Joseph Paintsil's goal below:



