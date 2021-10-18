Watch Kamaldeen Sulemana's classy goal for Rennes in French Ligue 1

Talented midfielder Kamaldeen Sulemana scored a terrific solo effort goal on Sunday, 17 October 2021, for Rennes in their visit to FC Metz in the French Ligue 1.
The Ghana international controlled a lobbed pass inside the box like a big velvet cushion around his right foot.
He caressed the ball before nutmegging a defender and then proceeded to toe-poke it into the net to make it 2-0 for the visitors.
Sulemana has now scored three goals in seven league matches since his summer move.
His goal helped the visitors to end the first half with a 3-0 lead.
Gaëtan Laborde gave Rennes the lead in the 24th minute and the third goal on the 45th minute was registered through Martin Terrier.
Watch video below
Kamaldeen Sulemana. What a player he is???????? pic.twitter.com/e9sUZhggNP— Melo????⚪ (@bra_melo_) October 17, 2021
- Andre Ayew on target for Al-Sadd SC in 6 - 4 win against Al Gharafa
- Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Ayew, Kamaldeen, Tetteh score on return from Black Stars duty
- Daniel Amartey puts up excellent display as Leicester City beat Man Utd
- Benjamin Boateng to miss start of Egyptian league season due to injury
- Samed Salis reacts after Clermont Foot shocked French champions Lille
- Read all related articles