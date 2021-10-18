Watch Kamaldeen Sulemana's classy goal for Rennes in French Ligue 1

Talented midfielder Kamaldeen Sulemana scored a terrific solo effort goal on Sunday, 17 October 2021, for Rennes in their visit to FC Metz in the French Ligue 1.

The Ghana international controlled a lobbed pass inside the box like a big velvet cushion around his right foot.



He caressed the ball before nutmegging a defender and then proceeded to toe-poke it into the net to make it 2-0 for the visitors.



Sulemana has now scored three goals in seven league matches since his summer move.



His goal helped the visitors to end the first half with a 3-0 lead.

Gaëtan Laborde gave Rennes the lead in the 24th minute and the third goal on the 45th minute was registered through Martin Terrier.



