Watch Kamaldeen Sulemana's masterclass performance against AEK in the Europa League

Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kamaldeen Sulemana was in his element for Stade Rennes in their 2-1 win over AEK Larnaca in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Ghanaian assisted both goals to guide his side to kick start their European campaign with a win in the away fixture.

Kamaldeen lasted the whole game, had 39 touches, made 4 key passes, won 4 ground duels, completed 2/3 long balls, won 2 fouls, had 2 shots on target and above all provided 2 assists.

He was the best player of the match, according to FotMob with a rating of 8.9 on his Europa League debut.

Following his two assists, he has taken his numbers in European competitions to one goal, and three assists in six games. He holds the record as the first Ghanaian to score and assist in the Europa Conference League.

The 20-year-old has been named in Ghana's squad for the friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua in the September international break.

Watch Kamaldeen Sulemana's masterclass performance against AEK below:



EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
