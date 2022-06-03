Watch Kotoko's dressing room celebrations after winning Ghana Premier League

Asante Kotoko win 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League

Yaw Annor equals Etouga's 20 goal-tally with three games to end the same



Asante Kotoko crowned GPL champions after draw against Ashantigold



Asante Kotoko have been crowned champions of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season after picking a point against Ashantigold in the outstanding matchday 29 game.



Defender Maxwell Agyemang scored from a header to cancel out Yaw Annor's first-half goal in the 1-1 drawn game at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium on Thursday, June 2, 2022.



This will be Asante Kotoko's first Ghana Premier League title in 7 years after winning it in the 2012/2013 season under Mas-Ud Didi Dramani

With three games to end the season, Asante Kotoko have won the League with 60 points and they started the celebrations on the pitch after the game with the fans and ended it in the dressing room.



Head coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum and striker George Mfegue Omgba were carried in the course of the celebrations.



Watch the video below as Asante Kotoko celebrate their league victory:







