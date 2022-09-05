1
Watch Kudus Mohammed's dazzling performance in Ajax's win over Cambuur

Mon, 5 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus made the most out of his first major minutes of the season with a cracking performance against in Ajax's 4-0 win over Cambuur on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

The Ghanaian was introduced at the start of the second half and capped his impressive performance with Ajax's fourth goal of the afternoon.

He recorded quite amazing numbers in the game. He had a total of twenty-eight touches and completed all his seventeen passes, won three ground duels won, made 2 ball recoveries, had two shots on target, had a hundred percent dribbles succession, created one chance created and was ultimately on the scoresheet.

Kudus, prior to his good outing, missed one training session to force a move to Everton on the deadline but Ajax refused to sell him.

After the move died, the 22-year-old will be hoping to break into the line-up, earning a craving spot in the team under new manager, Alfred Schreuder.

Watch Kudus Mohammed's highlights against Cambuur



Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:





