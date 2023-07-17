0
Menu
Sports

Watch Kwadwo Opoku’s goal for CF Montreal in win over Charlotte FC

Kwadwo Opoku Debut Goal.jpeg Opoku's moment arrived in the 29th minute of the match

Mon, 17 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward Kwadwo Opoku bagged his first goal for CF Montreal in a 2-0 win over Charlotte FC in the Major League Soccer on Saturday.

Opoku's breakthrough came during only his second appearance for Montreal, as he found the back of the net with finesse and opened his scoring account in style.

The young talent skillfully converted a beautiful team effort into the opening goal against Charlotte, showcasing his precision and instincts in front of the net.

It was in the 29th minute of the match at the Saputo Stadium where Opoku's moment arrived.

Building on the momentum from Opoku's goal, CF Montreal continued to dominate the game, further extending their advantage just moments later.

Nigerian forward Chinonso Offor capitalized on an assist from Canadian defender Joel Waterman, securing the victory with Montreal's second goal of the evening.

Former Ghanaian national team defender Harrison Afful was also present for the match, although he remained on the sidelines as an unused substitute for the visiting Charlotte FC.

See the goal below:

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court
Bawumia's campaign bus breaks down due to bad road
Sierra Leone topples Ghana to become West Africa’s most peaceful country
Anyidoho shames COP in leaked audio
More evidence of plot to oust Dampare pops up
Kwesi Pratt slams COP in leaked audio