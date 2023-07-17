Watch Kwadwo Opoku’s goal for CF Montreal in win over Charlotte FC

Opoku's moment arrived in the 29th minute of the match

Ghana forward Kwadwo Opoku bagged his first goal for CF Montreal in a 2-0 win over Charlotte FC in the Major League Soccer on Saturday.

Opoku's breakthrough came during only his second appearance for Montreal, as he found the back of the net with finesse and opened his scoring account in style.



The young talent skillfully converted a beautiful team effort into the opening goal against Charlotte, showcasing his precision and instincts in front of the net.



It was in the 29th minute of the match at the Saputo Stadium where Opoku's moment arrived.



Building on the momentum from Opoku's goal, CF Montreal continued to dominate the game, further extending their advantage just moments later.

Nigerian forward Chinonso Offor capitalized on an assist from Canadian defender Joel Waterman, securing the victory with Montreal's second goal of the evening.



Former Ghanaian national team defender Harrison Afful was also present for the match, although he remained on the sidelines as an unused substitute for the visiting Charlotte FC.



See the goal below:



