Watch Kwame Poku's winning goal for USM Alger against Paradou

Tue, 10 Aug 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Former Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Poku scored the winning goal to help USM Alger beat Paradou 2-1 in the Algerian Ligue 1.
Alger needed a strike from the Ghanaian to beat Paradou AC at the Stade Omar Hammadi in Algiers.
Abdelkrim Zouari scored from the spot to give the hosts the lead in the 9th minute of the encounter.
Paradou drew level in the 89th minute through Yousri Borzok.
Opoku got the match-winner for the home side with a goal in the additional minutes as they maintained their 4th position on the league standings.
The Black Stars striker has now netted four goals in 15 appearances in the Algerian elite division since joining the Algiers club in April 2021.
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Related Articles:
- Kwame Opoku strikes very late to propel USM Alger to victory in the Algerian Ligue 1
- Majeed Waris speaks about new Ligue 1 season, ambitions and the return of Strasbourg fans
- OH Leuven manager 'heartbroken' by the departure of Kamal Sowah
- Joseph Esso on target for MC Alger as they maul Bordj Bou Arréridj
- Augsburg didn't take me seriously- Austrian defender Kevin Danso
- Read all related articles