Watch Kwame Poku's winning goal for USM Alger against Paradou

Former Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Poku scored the winning goal to help USM Alger beat Paradou 2-1 in the Algerian Ligue 1.

Alger needed a strike from the Ghanaian to beat Paradou AC at the Stade Omar Hammadi in Algiers.



Abdelkrim Zouari scored from the spot to give the hosts the lead in the 9th minute of the encounter.



Paradou drew level in the 89th minute through Yousri Borzok.

Opoku got the match-winner for the home side with a goal in the additional minutes as they maintained their 4th position on the league standings.



The Black Stars striker has now netted four goals in 15 appearances in the Algerian elite division since joining the Algiers club in April 2021.



