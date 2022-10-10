0
Menu
Sports

Watch Kyereh’s brilliant goal for Freiburg at Hertha Berlin

217F1083 138E 4197 A07D 43EF02900A99.jpeg?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh scored for Freiburg against Hertha Berlin on Sunday in the German Bundesliga.

The 26-year-old found the opener as his side went to pick a 2-2 draw at the Olympiastadion Berlin in round 9 of the German league.

He has now scored in three straight games for Freiburg after the international break.

Kyereh opened the scoring with a brilliant finish in the 22nd minute inside the box for the visitors.

Dodi Lukebakio equalized for the hosts from the penalty spot before Suat Serdar made it 2-1 for Hertha in the 61st minute.

Kevin Schade levelled for Freiburg in the 78th minute to end the game 2-2.

Kyereh’s Freiburg are second in Bundesliga with 18 points from 9 games played.

Watch Daniel-Kofi Kyereh’s goal below:

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah
Julius Debrah tells his story on how he became Chief of Staff
Why KT Hammond is trending on social media
Police arrest Agradaa over alleged church scam
World Cup: Samuel Eto'o attacks French broadcaster RFI over juju report
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
How Acheampong's government banned the use of petrol by private cars on weekends
Controller & Accountant General's Department suspends salaries of some public workers
How top government officials served food at Bawumia’s 59th birthday party