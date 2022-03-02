Watch Leicester City fans chant Daniel Amartey's name for super performance against Burnley

Leicester City defeat Burnley 2-0

Vardy scores on return for Leicester City



Amartey stars in Leicester victory over Burnley



Leicester City fans could not hold back their admiration for Ghana's Daniel Amartey for his superb performance in their 2-0 victory over Burnley in the Premier League.



The Ghanaian centre back was rock-solid for Leicester at the back with his timely tackles and blocks.



Amartey won most headers from Burnley crosses, showing off clever positioning and commitment to keep nodding away the danger. He passed well through the lines too.



The 28-year-old managed 8 clearances, 3 duels 1 tackles, one interception as Burnley struggled to dribble past him.

His performance won the admiration of the Leicester fans who chanted his name and applauded him for an incredible performance.



Amartey’s form for the Foxes comes as good news for Black Stars coach Otto Addo as the team prepare to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



Two of Africa football’s powerhouses will do battle for a place in the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Qatar.



The first leg comes off on March 25, 2022, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



The Black Stars travel to Abuja for the second leg on March 29, 2022, to be played at the M.K.O Abiola National Stadium.



