Watch Mahommed Salisu's own goal against Tottenham

Mon, 8 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars defender, Mohammed Salisu found his own net during Southampton's big defeat to Tottenham Hotspurs in the Engish Premier League on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Spurs hammered the Saints 4-1 at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium to get off to a winning start in the new season.

Salisu's own goal was Tottenham's third of the afternoon after he turned in Emerson Royal's cross from the right side with his left foot despite being in a position to clear with the right foot.

"It's easy [for Salisu] to clear with the right foot here. This is simply not good enough at this level," Southampton manager, Ralph Hasenhuttl fumed after the game.

Mohammed Salisu will look to make amends in the next fixture as Southampton host Leeds United on August 13, at the Saint Mary's Stadium.

Watch Salisu's own goal below



EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
