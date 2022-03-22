Watch Majeed Ashimeru's skills, goals and why Asamoah Gyan wants him in Ghana team to face Nigeria

Otto Addo names Black Stars squad for Nigeria games

Anderlecht midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru's name has popped up in the media space after legendary Asamoah Gyan raised questions about his exclusion from the Ghana squad against Nigeria.



Majeed Ashimeru was not part of the six midfielders who were invited for the Black Stars FIFA World Cup playoff against the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Asamoah Gyan is not having it.



Thomas Partey, Kudus Mohammed, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Elisha Owusu, Edmund Addo, Iddrisu Baba will be the midfielders for the Black Stars against Nigeria.

Asamoah Gyan who described the former WAFA player as ‘Ghana's best midfielder after Thomas Partey’ argued that the Anderlecht creator should have made the 27-man squad of the Black Stars.



"This guy @MajeedAshimeru is the best midfielder in Ghana, after @Thomaspartey22 PERIOD. I have kept quiet on this but this nonsense must stop. Smh," Asamoah Gyan wrote on his Twitter page sighted by GhanaWeb.







Majeed Ashimeru is having a good year in the Belgian league starting seven games out of the nine appearances he has made for the club in 2022.



He has contributed three goals by scoring twice and assisting one in the process for Anderlecht.

