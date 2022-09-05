0
Menu
Sports

Watch Michael Baidoo's brace for Elfsborg against Malmo

Michael Baidoo Marks Swedish Top Flight Debut With A 610x400.jpeg Michael Baidoo

Mon, 5 Sep 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo grabbed a brace for his Swedish Allsvenskan side Elfsborg as they recorded a 3-2 win over Malmo FF on Sunday.

The midfielder has been in fine form for his side and quickly grabbed the opening goal for his side in the 11th minute from the penalty spot after a foul.

Malmo came into the game and had chances to level the scores but they did not take them until the 42nd minute when Isaac Thelin levelled the scores for Malmo to make it 1-1.

The game was level at 1-1 heading into recess but things quickly unravelled for the home side when Isaac Thelin put Malmo ahead for the first time in the game in the 65th minute for his brace.

Elfsborg pulled parity as Michael Baidoo grabbed his brace in the 73rd minute before Andre Romer handed the home side all three points six minutes later.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian has scored 4 goals and provided one assist for his side in 13 matches in the Swedish league.

VIDEO BELOW:





Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was in shock when Akufo-Addo allowed Dampare to mistreat me – Owusu-Bempah
Govt did not conduct pre-shipment inspection - Health Minister tells court
Hopeson Adorye on Owusu Bempah's NPP role
'I can’t believe what I am hearing from Owusu-Bempah' - NDC lawyer
Adom-Otchere 'celebrates' output of new A-G
Here are the 13 unaccredited PhD courses offered at University of Ghana
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE